Additional sex assault charges against Elgin man, 75
An Elgin man charged last summer with sexually assaulting and abusing two girls more than a decade ago has been charged with assaulting a third girl. Robert R. Jahnke, 75, of the 1200 block of Country Club Drive, was initially arrested on charges he raped two girls he knew, but a grand jury indicted him on charges he assaulted a third girl, also younger than 13 at the time, between February 2015 and June 2016, according to Kane County court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|Jan 1
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Firemanretired
|39
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC