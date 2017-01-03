Additional sex assault charges against Elgin man, 75

An Elgin man charged last summer with sexually assaulting and abusing two girls more than a decade ago has been charged with assaulting a third girl. Robert R. Jahnke, 75, of the 1200 block of Country Club Drive, was initially arrested on charges he raped two girls he knew, but a grand jury indicted him on charges he assaulted a third girl, also younger than 13 at the time, between February 2015 and June 2016, according to Kane County court records.

