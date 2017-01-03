2 arrested in South Elgin on heroin, drug charges
Two men were arrested Wednesday in South Elgin on charges they possessed heroin and other drugs, and one man is accused of planning to sell the heroin, according to Kane County prosecutors. Vincent A. Incaprera, 23, of the 1000 block of West Kane Street, South Elgin, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.
