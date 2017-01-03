2 arrested in South Elgin on heroin, ...

2 arrested in South Elgin on heroin, drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Daily Herald

Two men were arrested Wednesday in South Elgin on charges they possessed heroin and other drugs, and one man is accused of planning to sell the heroin, according to Kane County prosecutors. Vincent A. Incaprera, 23, of the 1000 block of West Kane Street, South Elgin, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12) Jan 1 Jo Ann 13
Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11) Dec 29 Voeks87 5
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News 'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08) Dec 15 Bob 272
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Dec 12 golffoxtrotyankee 45
Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10) Dec 11 Anonymous 31
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Dec '16 Firemanretired 39
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kane County was issued at January 10 at 12:00AM CST

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,321 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC