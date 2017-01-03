1MG Tank Coating Job Up for Bid

1MG Tank Coating Job Up for Bid

The City of Elgin is seeking contractors interested in the cleaning and recoating of the Randall Road Water Tower located in the Illinois town. This project involves structural repair and recoating of the existing Randall Road Water Tower structure.

