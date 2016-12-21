Woman accused of firing two shots in downtown Elgin bar dispute

A 37-year-old Chicago woman is accused of firing two warning shots -- including one that hit a building -- in downtown Elgin Dec. 17 after a dispute at a bar, according to police and court records. Crystal J. Rankins, of the 6000 block of California Avenue, faces one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a felony that carries a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison if convicted.

