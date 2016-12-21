Visiting Angels recognizes outstanding employees
Jenola Binion has received the "Angel of the Year" award at the South Elgin office, and Erlyn Gumapas celebrates 10 years of service with the South Elgin agency. Each year, one caregiver is recognized for their outstanding performance with the agency.
