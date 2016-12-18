Second Baptist Church to lead worship for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Chapel

The choir, pastor and musicians from Second Baptist Church of Elgin will lead the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Chapel Day service Jan. 16 at Judson University in Elgin. For more than a decade, the choir members, musicians and pastor of Second Baptist Church of Elgin have showered the Judson University community with thunderous praise and worship during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day chapel service.

