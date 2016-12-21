Retro store in Elgin closing Dec. 31
An Elgin vintage store specializing in furniture and items from the 1940s to the 1970s is closing Dec. 31, but will continue to sell online. This simply wasn't a good year for Wall to Wall Retro at 225 E. Chicago St., which posted "horrendous" sales, owner Lisa Madrid said.
