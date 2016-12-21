Pieces of West Dundee sports complex coming together

What was once a vacant big-box store has been transformed into a state-of-the-art, multipurpose sports complex in West Dundee, complete with soccer and lacrosse fields, hoverboard obstacle courses and a fitness center. Not all the features of LifeZone 360 are complete, but that hasn't stopped area families and sports groups from taking full advantage of the new facility, operating partner Joe Abraham said.

