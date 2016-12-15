Outbursts halt court session for man convicted of making terrorist threat

After several loud and profanity-laced outbursts, a man convicted of making a terrorist threat involving the Lake County Courthouse was sent back to jail Thursday morning in the middle of a hearing to determine his mental status. Daniel Pederson, of Calabasas, California, was convicted in May of making a terrorism threat, a felony that carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in prison, after authorities said he threatened in 2014 to "light up" the courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.