Former trustee Hopp, banned from library, running for Gail Borden board
Former Gail Borden Public Library District Trustee Randolph "Randy" Hopp, who was banned from using the library, is again running for the library district board. Hopp, 65, is one of four residents who this week turned in their candidate packets to run for the Gail Borden Public Library District board.
