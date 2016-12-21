Festive meal builds community in Barrington
With its motto, "It's more than a meala it's belonging," The Community Meal welcomed an estimated 200 to 300 diners for a free supper on Dec. 15 in Barrington. The free-of-charge meal included spaghetti, meatballs, green salad, dessert and other fixings at Greencastle Manor in Barrington, 445 E. Main St. From right to left, Aldonia Fisiak of Elgin and Sammie Samaryczew, 17, a Barrington High School senior from Lake Barrington, serve spaghetti at the Community Meal at Greencastle Manor in Barrington, 445 E. Main St. on Dec. 15, 2016.
