Familiar faces running for South Elgin top post

It's a three-way race among familiar faces for village president in South Elgin, as incumbent Steve Ward, Trustee Lisa Guess and former Trustee Bill DiFulvio filed to run in the April election. DiFulvio, 55, served 12 years on the board until he lost re-election in 2013 -- when he ran as a write-in candidate -- and in 2015.

