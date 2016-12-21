ESO to open new year with Beethoven's Revolutionary Symphony No. 3, 'Eroica'
The Elgin Symphony Orchestra's opening concerts of the new year will feature Beethoven's revolutionary Symphony No. 3, "Eroica," through which he turned personal tragedy into triumph and changed music forever.
