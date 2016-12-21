Enjoy 'Pajama Time with the Polar Express'

The Elgin Community Network's "Elgin Alive Series" continues with "Pajama Time with the Polar Express" from 6:30 to 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Meadows Community Rooms A-B of Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin Come early and bring a well-loved bear to hug. Step into the Pajama Parade before the music begins! Join Mrs. Claus in a reading of the award-winning book, "The Polar Express" and learn the Boogie Woogie shimmy from the Dancing French Chefs in "Hot Chocolate!" The event will feature Books at Sunset's Judi Brownﬁeld as Mrs. Claus, Christina Harshbarger as the "Polar Express" conductor, and Dance Motions Inc. of Bartlett.

