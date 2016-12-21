Elgin rallies around two families displaced by fireThe Elgin...
The Elgin community has shown its Christmas spirit by donating clothes, shoes, money and even a two-week hotel stay for two families with nine children who were displaced by a fire. Tyrone Strother and Sherian Crawford and their five children, ages 3 months to 11, lived on the first floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|17 hr
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Union says it can't afford multi-million bond t...
|Nov '16
|Mary Shively
|1
|Call of duty: Bartlett teen graduates early, fo... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|STUART HYMEN
|7
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC