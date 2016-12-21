Elgin council gives first OK to amusement center
A new indoor amusement center on the east side of Elgin is expected to open in April, Urban Air Trampoline Park representatives said. An indoor amusement center on the east side of Elgin is expected to open in April, company representatives said after the city council unanimously approved zoning for the new venture.
