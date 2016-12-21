Elgin Area Small Business Academy set to launch Class of 2017

Graduates of the Elgin Area Small Business Academy Class of 2016 gather at the June commencement ceremony. Sign up for this year's class which begins Jan. 19. The Elgin Area Small Business Academy, a program of the Elgin Area Chamber and Elgin Development Group, is now accepting applications from small business owners and budding entrepreneurs for its Class of 2017 which begins Jan. 19. In 2016, this highly successful program modeled after the chamber's award-winning Elgin Area Leadership Academy, provided nearly 20 participants with small business fundamentals thru a series of monthly interactive classroom-style presentations and discussions from local small business professionals.

