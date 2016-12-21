Elgin area nonprofits raise nearly $450,000 on Giving Tuesday
Twenty-eight area nonprofits, including Boys and Girls Club of Elgin, raised $300,000 on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Elgin agencies received gifts from twice as many donors as last year, a third of whom were first-time givers. Twenty-eight area nonprofits raised a record $300,000 on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, doubling the amount raised last year.
