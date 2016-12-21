Congregation Kneseth Israel welcomes MishkanChicago Jan. 20

Congregation Kneseth Israel in Elgin is proud to be hosting Mishkan Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. What is MishkanChicago? It is a congregation on the Near North Side that wanders, much like the Israelites in the desert, with their portable sanctuary, creating prayer and holiness wherever they go. That's what mishkan means, tabernacle.

