Compact, High Speed Laser Cutting Automation

By having the load and unload pallets stacked, the compact QUICK CELL 3015 automated laser cutting system by Mazak Optonics allows factory floor space to be used more efficiently. Ideal for shops with limited floor space, the compact and flexible QUICK CELL 3015 automated laser cutting system from Mazak Optonics performs unmanned operation on materials up to one-inch thick inside a small footprint that stacks the load-unload pallets and operates the load-unload units with separate drive systems for high speed cycle times under 60 seconds for materials 12 mm and thinner.

