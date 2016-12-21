Compact, High Speed Laser Cutting Automation
By having the load and unload pallets stacked, the compact QUICK CELL 3015 automated laser cutting system by Mazak Optonics allows factory floor space to be used more efficiently. Ideal for shops with limited floor space, the compact and flexible QUICK CELL 3015 automated laser cutting system from Mazak Optonics performs unmanned operation on materials up to one-inch thick inside a small footprint that stacks the load-unload pallets and operates the load-unload units with separate drive systems for high speed cycle times under 60 seconds for materials 12 mm and thinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|5 hr
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Union says it can't afford multi-million bond t...
|Nov '16
|Mary Shively
|1
|Call of duty: Bartlett teen graduates early, fo... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|STUART HYMEN
|7
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC