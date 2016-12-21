Animal tales in the suburbs in 2016
Take dogs, for instance. On the negative side, there was another outbreak of the canine flu and at least a couple of our furry friends found themselves having to be rescued from sewers or sink holes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|17 hr
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Union says it can't afford multi-million bond t...
|Nov '16
|Mary Shively
|1
|Call of duty: Bartlett teen graduates early, fo... (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|STUART HYMEN
|7
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC