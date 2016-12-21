Algonquin library expansion, renovation reaches milestone
Schematic designs were approved for a multimillion-dollar project that will add a new wing on the northeast side of the Algonquin Area Public Library on Harnish Drive. A new wing containing quiet study rooms and a periodical reading room will soon be added to the northeast side of the Algonquin Area Public Library on Harnish Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazarus Pizza of 1950's, 60's (May '12)
|20 hr
|Jo Ann
|13
|Joe C's Free Spirit Tattoos (Sep '11)
|Dec 29
|Voeks87
|5
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|'Adopt a Family' offers Christmas assistance (Oct '08)
|Dec 15
|Bob
|272
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Dec 12
|golffoxtrotyankee
|45
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC