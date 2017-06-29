SHA details Phase I of Route 32 widening project
Cars head northbound on Route 32 from Route 108 to the Linden Church Road bridge. During a public meeting June 28, SHA district engineer John Concannon said construction crews will begin the first phase of the project in late August to early September to widen Route 32 between Route 108 and Linden Church Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Eldersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland State Police are SHIT (Jan '08)
|May '17
|Ninja
|17
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Beavrbush
|17
|Media vac in eldersburg? 12/31/16 (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Cryss
|1
|Review: Stepping Stones Preschool Day Care (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Fdsc
|3
|WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Peg Murray
|3
|Jack Bowden and Susan White-Bowden (Feb '07)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|5
Find what you want!
Search Eldersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC