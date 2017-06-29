SHA details Phase I of Route 32 widen...

SHA details Phase I of Route 32 widening project

Thursday Jun 29

Cars head northbound on Route 32 from Route 108 to the Linden Church Road bridge. During a public meeting June 28, SHA district engineer John Concannon said construction crews will begin the first phase of the project in late August to early September to widen Route 32 between Route 108 and Linden Church Road.

