Maryland Coast Dispatch

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Dispatch

A Baltimore man was arrested on assault and theft charges this week after allegedly shoving and knocking down his six-year-old daughter on the Boardwalk and later being found in possession of merchandise stolen from the Boardwalk store. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department officer was patrolling on the Boardwalk around North Division Street when he heard a woman yelling "get away from me," according to police reports.

