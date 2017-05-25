Maryland Coast Dispatch

A Baltimore man was arrested on assault and theft charges this week after allegedly shoving and knocking down his six-year-old daughter on the Boardwalk and later being found in possession of merchandise stolen from the Boardwalk store. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department officer was patrolling on the Boardwalk around North Division Street when he heard a woman yelling "get away from me," according to police reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.