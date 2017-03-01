My Bike Shop signs Liberty Exchange l...

My Bike Shop signs Liberty Exchange lease

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Record

My Bike Shop, which sells new and pre-owned triathlon, road and cyclocross bicycles, has leased space at Liberty Exchange that will allow the shop to expand its e-commerce business. The store, which is relocating from Main Street in Sykesville, will lease 5,460 square feet in the St. John Properties-owned mixed-use development in Eldersburg.

