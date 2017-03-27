Fatal pedestrian accident in Eldersburg

Fatal pedestrian accident in Eldersburg

A 50-year-old Eldersburg man died Monday evening after being struck by a car on Route 26 . Maryland State Police say officers were called to the scene at 8:43 p.m. on eastbound MD 26 east of Hemlock Road.

