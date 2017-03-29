Annapolis police rally around officer...

Annapolis police rally around officer hurt in a crash

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Officer First Class Michael Macri with the Annapolis Police Department and his wife Nicole discuss his accident while responding to a call, family struggles during his rehab and the support of the police department and community. Officer First Class Michael Macri with the Annapolis Police Department and his wife Nicole discuss his accident while responding to a call, family struggles during his rehab and the support of the police department and community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eldersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Media vac in eldersburg? 12/31/16 Dec '16 Cryss 1
Review: Stepping Stones Preschool Day Care (Feb '13) Dec '16 Fdsc 3
WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16) Jul '16 Peg Murray 3
News Jack Bowden and Susan White-Bowden (Feb '07) Jun '16 Will Dockery 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 American 8
Need A House Cleaner (Jan '16) Jan '16 Peg Murray 5
See all Eldersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eldersburg Forum Now

Eldersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eldersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Eldersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,561 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC