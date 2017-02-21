Eldersburg Man Sentenced In Child Sex...

Eldersburg Man Sentenced In Child Sex Abuse

A Carroll County judge on Tuesday sentenced an Eldersburg man to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. Judge Thomas Stansfield suspended the rest of 36-year-old Kyle A. Sessomes' 25-year sentence, but ordered five years of probation and no contact with the victim or other minors without adult supervision, prosecutors said Tuesday.

