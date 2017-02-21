2 men charged with stealing $1K in ba...

2 men charged with stealing $1K in baby formula

Two men face multiple theft charges after being accused of stealing $1,435.98 worth of baby formula from an Eldersburg Walmart. The men targeted the store for baby formula a total of six times in just two weeks, according to charging documents from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

