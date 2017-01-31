'Winter hat robber' nabbed in Baltimo...

'Winter hat robber' nabbed in Baltimore County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Catonsville man who had been dubbed the "winter hat robber" was arrested Monday by Baltimore County Police after he robbed the PNC Bank on Sweet Air Road in Phoenix. Harrison Lewis III, 53, of the 100 block of Wyndcrest Ave., is suspected of robbing at least 10 banks in Central Maryland, including the New Year's Eve robbery of the BB&T Bank branch in the 1300 block of Liberty Road in Eldersburg, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation 's Baltimore Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eldersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Media vac in eldersburg? 12/31/16 Dec '16 Cryss 1
Review: Stepping Stones Preschool Day Care (Feb '13) Dec '16 Fdsc 3
WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16) Jul '16 Peg Murray 3
News Jack Bowden and Susan White-Bowden (Feb '07) Jun '16 Will Dockery 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 American 8
Need A House Cleaner (Jan '16) Jan '16 Peg Murray 5
See all Eldersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eldersburg Forum Now

Eldersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eldersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Eldersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC