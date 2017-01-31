'Winter hat robber' nabbed in Baltimore County

A Catonsville man who had been dubbed the "winter hat robber" was arrested Monday by Baltimore County Police after he robbed the PNC Bank on Sweet Air Road in Phoenix. Harrison Lewis III, 53, of the 100 block of Wyndcrest Ave., is suspected of robbing at least 10 banks in Central Maryland, including the New Year's Eve robbery of the BB&T Bank branch in the 1300 block of Liberty Road in Eldersburg, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation 's Baltimore Office.

