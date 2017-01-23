Anne Arundel Dermatology Management acquires Maryland Dermatology Associates
Anne Arundel Dermatology Management , a portfolio company of New MainStream Capital , announced today that it has acquired Maryland Dermatology Associates, LLC . Founded by Dr. Juris Germanas, MDA has been providing general, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services to the Westminster, MD area for over seven years.
Eldersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media vac in eldersburg? 12/31/16
|Dec 31
|Cryss
|1
|Review: Stepping Stones Preschool Day Care (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Fdsc
|3
|WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Peg Murray
|3
|Jack Bowden and Susan White-Bowden (Feb '07)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|PFC Jones
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|May '16
|American
|8
|Need A House Cleaner (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Peg Murray
|5
