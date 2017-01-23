Anne Arundel Dermatology Management a...

Anne Arundel Dermatology Management acquires Maryland Dermatology Associates

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PE Hub

Anne Arundel Dermatology Management , a portfolio company of New MainStream Capital , announced today that it has acquired Maryland Dermatology Associates, LLC . Founded by Dr. Juris Germanas, MDA has been providing general, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services to the Westminster, MD area for over seven years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eldersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Media vac in eldersburg? 12/31/16 Dec 31 Cryss 1
Review: Stepping Stones Preschool Day Care (Feb '13) Dec '16 Fdsc 3
WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16) Jul '16 Peg Murray 3
News Jack Bowden and Susan White-Bowden (Feb '07) Jun '16 Will Dockery 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 American 8
Need A House Cleaner (Jan '16) Jan '16 Peg Murray 5
See all Eldersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eldersburg Forum Now

Eldersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eldersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eldersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,775 • Total comments across all topics: 278,220,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC