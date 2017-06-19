Yukon attorney disciplined for making sexual advances to client,...
A respected Yukon attorney was disciplined Tuesday for repeatedly seeking sex from a vulnerable client, at times offering to pay her. The Oklahoma Supreme Court suspended W. Mark Hixson, 50, from practicing law for six months for his sexually exploitive behavior.
