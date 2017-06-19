Yukon attorney disciplined for making...

Yukon attorney disciplined for making sexual advances to client,...

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A respected Yukon attorney was disciplined Tuesday for repeatedly seeking sex from a vulnerable client, at times offering to pay her. The Oklahoma Supreme Court suspended W. Mark Hixson, 50, from practicing law for six months for his sexually exploitive behavior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dark. 8 hr MsNemo 2
Dark connect 9 hr MsNemo 1
Black gangs 12 hr The Green Watch Dog 3
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Mon Jamie Dundee 4
Brittany Shae Mixon (Nov '16) Jun 16 Kameron 32
Tribal Casinos Jun 14 Stinky pits 1
Sugar creek casino Jun 14 Been there done that 2
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC