El Reno Food Truck Makes Sure Kids Don't Go Hungry
"Sometimes this is the only meal they get and the only smiles they get are from us," said Jeff Edwards, the El Reno School's Child Nutrition Director. He started the mobile truck last year and says about one-in-four kids in the district is at risk for hunger.
