Canadian Valley Tech students build Helping Tree as part of new library
Most people can recall a time when a parent first dropped them off in unfamiliar surroundings. Deborah White, instructor in Canadian Valley Technology Center's Early Care and Education program, said that experience can be downright terrifying for young children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|4 hr
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|21 hr
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Mon
|Creeps
|15
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Mon
|okimar
|38
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 4
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC