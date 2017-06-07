Agreement on juvenile justice center funding could be coming
A conference hearing to discuss the status of a lawsuit involving funding for the Canadian County Juvenile Center is scheduled for June 15 in Oklahoma County District Court, Canadian County officials said Tuesday. The hour-long meeting, which included a 58-minute executive session, ended without action from the commissioners other than to ask their attorneys to follow the directions given in the closed door meeting.
