Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail theme briefs for May 11
Pizza Hut is installing a Little Free Library outside of its restaurant at 2415 S Country Club Road on Friday to inspire readers of all ages, company officials say. The library, in the shape of the restaurant's famous "Hut," was created by Little Free Library specifically for retailer, and its goal is to encouraging customers and other community members to "take a book, return a book" when they visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|2 hr
|luvemrleavem
|3
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|2 hr
|USA lady
|18
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|3 hr
|innagodda
|2
|Downed power lines cause road closure in southw...
|4 hr
|htowoh
|1
|Residents living in far southwest Oklahoma City...
|4 hr
|htowoh
|1
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|8 hr
|Someone
|13
|Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m...
|Mon
|ddot
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC