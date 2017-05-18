Two people dead in Oklahoma accidents, highway patrol reports
Jones was struck by a vehicle and killed about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 81 south of Black Kettle Road about 4.8 miles north of El Reno in Canadian County. Jones was walking south in the southbound right lane on U.S. 81 when a vehicle driven south by Richard Larson, 69, of Kingfisher, came over a hill and hit Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|5 hr
|Texmex
|7
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|7 hr
|Tim Lee
|264
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|10 hr
|Someone
|18
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Wed
|USA lady
|18
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Wed
|innagodda
|2
|Downed power lines cause road closure in southw...
|Wed
|htowoh
|1
|Residents living in far southwest Oklahoma City...
|Wed
|htowoh
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC