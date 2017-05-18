Two people dead in Oklahoma accidents, highway patrol reports

Jones was struck by a vehicle and killed about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 81 south of Black Kettle Road about 4.8 miles north of El Reno in Canadian County. Jones was walking south in the southbound right lane on U.S. 81 when a vehicle driven south by Richard Larson, 69, of Kingfisher, came over a hill and hit Jones.

