Suspect Charged With Kidnapping And Arson In El Reno
El Reno Police arrest a suspect wanted for kidnapping two females and setting the victims' house on fire. Officers identify the suspect as 37-year-old Antwoin Lee Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|12 min
|rationalchaos
|3
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|1 hr
|asiseeit
|29
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|8 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|11 hr
|againandagin
|7
|Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It
|12 hr
|More Tax Cuts n P...
|1
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|12 hr
|avgwhtrash
|2
|Gordon Otterbine (Dec '13)
|Tue
|Gordon l otterbine
|12
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC