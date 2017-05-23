Suspect Charged With Kidnapping And A...

Suspect Charged With Kidnapping And Arson In El Reno

El Reno Police arrest a suspect wanted for kidnapping two females and setting the victims' house on fire. Officers identify the suspect as 37-year-old Antwoin Lee Walker.

