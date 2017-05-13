Sales tax slips, use tax climbs for Y...

Sales tax slips, use tax climbs for Yukon

Sales tax revenues for most cities in Canadian County were up in May over the same period last year, a report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission states. El Reno and Yukon both saw fairly significant drops in sales tax returns in May, according to the report.

