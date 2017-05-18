Report: El Reno schools to open storm shelters
As the threat of severe weather persists across the western half of the state, one community announced that it is opening its storm shelters to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|7 hr
|theyroll
|1
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|21 hr
|rationalchaos
|3
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|22 hr
|asiseeit
|29
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|Wed
|againandagin
|7
|Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It
|Wed
|More Tax Cuts n P...
|1
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|Wed
|avgwhtrash
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC