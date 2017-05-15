Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Ca...

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Car Near El Reno Casino

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A person was hit by a vehicle and died last night while walking on SH 81 near the Lucky Star Casino last night in El Reno. According to responding officers, the victim died on scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 2 hr luvemrleavem 3
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 2 hr USA lady 18
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future 3 hr innagodda 2
News Downed power lines cause road closure in southw... 4 hr htowoh 1
News Residents living in far southwest Oklahoma City... 4 hr htowoh 1
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 8 hr Someone 13
News Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m... Mon ddot 1
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC