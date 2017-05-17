Oklahoma man allegedly assaulted, bou...

Oklahoma man allegedly assaulted, bound two women, then attempted to set house on fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma man allegedly attempted to set a house on fire after he assaulted and tied up two women inside the home. Around 10 a.m. on May 16, El Reno officers were called to the 800 block of West Wade after receiving reports of a house fire and an assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... 1 hr threesmorecommon 1
Gordon Otterbine (Dec '13) 7 hr Gordon l otterbine 12
News Police find Nazi items, explosives during murde... 9 hr fedcrap 1
News School apologizes for quoting Adolf Hitler righ... 12 hr bartletts 1
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides Mon sensitized 6
News Mustang Times Editor Arrested On Child Porn Cha... Mon whattimeisit 1
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... May 21 As I see it 25
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC