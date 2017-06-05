Canadian County Cracks Down On Teen S...

Canadian County Cracks Down On Teen Sexting

Thursday May 25 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Canadian County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning to parents about the growing trend of sexting among children and teens. The agency has investigated five cases involving five or more children already this year.

