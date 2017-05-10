Silver Alert Issued For Missing, Enda...

Silver Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered El Reno Woman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The El Reno Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old woman, whom they also believe is endangered Thursday evening. According to the report, Beverly Norton was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Hinton Pharmacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 7 hr LakeShow 17
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 10 hr USA lady 16
News Founder of Midwest City, Oklahoma, across from ... 18 hr mudcity 1
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 21 hr shameful 11
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) Sat What is stopping you 4
News Charges Filed In Kidnapping Of Edmond Couple Sat just me 2
News Federal sports betting case ends with no prison... Sat The phart 2
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC