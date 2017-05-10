Silver Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered El Reno Woman
The El Reno Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old woman, whom they also believe is endangered Thursday evening. According to the report, Beverly Norton was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Hinton Pharmacy.
