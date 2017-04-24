Retracing the once royal road to romance
In Oklahoma, wandering Chronicle editor Jerry Bellune fulfills a long-held dream of finding the fabled Route 66, which stretched from Chicago, Ill., to Santa Monica, Ca. MacLeod and Jerry Bellune love traveling together and spending their children's inheritance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla...
|3 hr
|dominionovertheearth
|1
|Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo...
|3 hr
|campaignterror
|1
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|4 hr
|guest
|3
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|5 hr
|guest
|15
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|7 hr
|Guest
|13
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|7 hr
|Guest
|12
|4 Sought In Choctaw Home Invasion, Theft
|9 hr
|nworders
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC