Oklahoma man now faces second murder charge in fatal crash
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|30 min
|Brent Van Hook
|12
|OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters...
|7 hr
|moresecurityforme...
|1
|Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp...
|9 hr
|usalady
|2
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|Wed
|Clean Up OKC
|1
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Wed
|Guest
|5
|Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras
|Wed
|trun8tive
|2
|Oklahoma congressman scraps town hall over 'saf...
|Wed
|pfttttttt
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC