Oklahoma man now faces second murder ...

Oklahoma man now faces second murder charge in fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook 30 min Brent Van Hook 12
News OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters... 7 hr moresecurityforme... 1
News Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp... 9 hr usalady 2
OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip Wed Clean Up OKC 1
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... Wed Guest 5
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras Wed trun8tive 2
News Oklahoma congressman scraps town hall over 'saf... Wed pfttttttt 1
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC