Lightning strikes oil tank battery near Calumet, Oklahoma Friday, firefighters on scene
Lightning hit an oil tank battery Friday morning about 10 miles west of El Reno in Canadian County and caused a fire, an El Reno Fire Department dispatcher reported. Crews are on the scene near Calumet Road and Smith Road where fire was reported.
