Late goals lift El Reno over Lady Tigers
The Guymon Lady Tigers were on the brink of their fifth district win on a cold, windy and damp late afternoon. But they couldn't hold onto it in a 2-1 loss to El Reno that lifted the Lady Indians into fourth place and secured them a playoff spot.
