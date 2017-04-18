Increased drilling activity boosts Oklahoma royalties
New drilling techniques and changing regulations can make already complicated mineral lease and payment processes even more challenging, mineral manager Patti West said Thursday. Speaking at the Oklahoma chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners annual convention, West said horizontal wells and extended wells up to two miles long have led to some confusion for mineral owners who may own interest in multiple sections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|7 hr
|IMHO
|35
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|8 hr
|guest
|1
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Thu
|Guest
|7
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|Thu
|Mary FatFuckFaceF...
|1
|Sex
|Jan '17
|Chevy255881
|1
|el reno visitor needs to get laid (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Chevy255881
|4
|Former CEO Indicted In $100 Million Oklahoma Ba...
|Dec '16
|buildtunnelsforch...
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC