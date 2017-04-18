Increased drilling activity boosts Ok...

Increased drilling activity boosts Oklahoma royalties

Read more: NewsOK.com

New drilling techniques and changing regulations can make already complicated mineral lease and payment processes even more challenging, mineral manager Patti West said Thursday. Speaking at the Oklahoma chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners annual convention, West said horizontal wells and extended wells up to two miles long have led to some confusion for mineral owners who may own interest in multiple sections.

