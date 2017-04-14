Fort Reno loses state funding, cuts h...

Fort Reno loses state funding, cuts hours deeply

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Route 66 News

Oklahoma state government's dire financial situation apparently forced it to halt funding for Fort Reno near El Reno, Oklahoma, just off old Route 66. According to a report by KOCO in Oklahoma City, the historic fort - which dates to the 1870s - that once was open daily but Christmas and Thanksgiving now is greeting tourists only three days a week. "Missing the people that come down Route 66, it makes me sad to think that they came all the way up here and it's closed," Fuller said.

El Reno, OK

