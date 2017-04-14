Fort Reno loses state funding, cuts hours deeply
Oklahoma state government's dire financial situation apparently forced it to halt funding for Fort Reno near El Reno, Oklahoma, just off old Route 66. According to a report by KOCO in Oklahoma City, the historic fort - which dates to the 1870s - that once was open daily but Christmas and Thanksgiving now is greeting tourists only three days a week. "Missing the people that come down Route 66, it makes me sad to think that they came all the way up here and it's closed," Fuller said.
